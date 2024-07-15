Nova Scotia's electronic health records will expand to include more information about X-rays

People living in Nova Scotia will soon be able to access more information about their X-ray results through the YourHealthNS app.

A news release from the province says starting Monday X-ray results will be available through the app 14 days after completion.

The report includes findings from the X-ray, a comparison with any previous X-rays, the patient’s history and a summary.

“After a successful pilot and provincewide expansion of electronic health record access, we continue to provide Nova Scotians with more information about the health care they are receiving,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson in the release.

“This is just the beginning as we plan to make more records and information available that will help Nova Scotians take a more active role in their health care.”

X-ray reports are in addition to the information the app already provides, which includes date, time and location of the scan, the body part scanned and the provider who requested the X-ray. The province says the images will not be made available.

In early July, Nova Scotia expanded access to electronic health records to people provincewide after a three-month pilot project with 15 family doctors and seven nurse practitioners at six clinics. Those looking to access their electronic health records need a valid provincial health card and to be aged 16 and older.

More than 600,000 X-rays were performed in Nova Scotia in 2023.

