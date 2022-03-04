Nova Scotia's state of emergency will end March 20; 4 more COVID-19-related deaths Friday
Nova Scotia health officials reported four more COVID-19-related deaths Friday.
Public health says the deaths involve:
- a man in his 50s in the Northern Zone
- a man in his 70s in the Eastern Zone
- a man in his 80s in the Northern Zone
- a man in his 80s in the Western Zone
According to the province's online dashboard, Nova Scotia has reported 212 deaths related to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
"This is another difficult day for our province as we send condolences to four more families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19," said Premier Tim Houston in a news release Friday.
"Our way forward continues to be following public health advice, getting vaccinated, getting tested and staying home if you feel unwell. Doing this will help protect ourselves and others."
STATE OF EMERGENCY ENDING MARCH 20
Nova Scotia’s state of emergency will be renewed one last time on Sunday at noon.
The state of emergency will come to an end at 11:59 p.m. on March 20, almost two years to the day after it was first declared, on March 22, 2020.
The province's top doctor says, although restrictions are starting to lift and we are shifting to living with COVID-19, it is important to remember the pandemic is not over.
"COVID-19 is still circulating in communities across the province - so get vaccinated, test regularly and continue to follow public health advice to help protect our most vulnerable Nova Scotians," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.
HOSPITALIZATION UPDATE
The province says seven more people have been admitted to hospital and three people have been discharged.
Currently, there are 45 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19designated unit.
Of the 45 patients in hospital:
- 13 are in intensive care
- the age range is from five to 91
- the median age is 61
- the average length of stay in hospital is 6.5 days
- 43 were admitted during the Omicron wave
The vaccination status of the 45 patients is as follows:
- 12 (26.7 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- 23 (51.1 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)
- one (2.2 per cent) is partially vaccinated
- nine (20 per cent) are unvaccinated
There are also two other groups of people in hospital who have COVID-19:
- 117 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care
- 158 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital
VACCINE UPDATE
As of Thursday, 2,217,196 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Of those, 92.2 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 86.8 per cent have received their second dose.
As well, 62.7 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and 0.3 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.
Public health saysless than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.
CASES AND TESTING
On Thursday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 1,632 tests. An additional 294 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified.
Of the new cases:
- 117 are in the Central Zone
- 64 are in the Eastern Zone
- 43 are in the Northern Zone
- 70 are in the Western Zone
As of Friday, the provincial government estimates there to be 2,650 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.
Public health says it expects to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, now that people with positive rapid test results are able to get a confirmatory PCR test again.
Nova Scotia did not report any new outbreaks related to COVID-19 Friday.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia's oligarchs: Who are they and why are they important?
Western countries have responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a raft of sanctions on the country's economy, as well as wealthy individuals who may be enabling Russian President Vladimir Putin. CTVNews.ca looks at who are some of Russia's most prominent oligarchs and why they're important.
This is what a Russian oil tycoon has to say about Putin
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an oil tycoon who was formerly Russia's richest man says he thinks the Russian President Vladimir Putin's ‘became a criminal’ after his invasion of Ukraine.
Live updates: U.S. senators to speak with Ukraine president
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will talk to U.S. senators on a video conference call Saturday morning, according to a person familiar with the invitation from the Ukrainian embassy.
White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing intense pushback from all corners of Washington after calling for the Russian people to end the Ukraine war by assassinating President Vladimir Putin.
Why a photo of Freeland holding a black-and-red scarf sparked a firestorm online
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was photographed holding a scarf bearing colours associated with a far-right Ukrainian paramilitary group from the Second World War this past weekend.
How dangerous was Russia's nuclear power plant strike?
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was hit by Russian shelling early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears of a disaster that could affect all of central Europe for decades, like the 1986 Chornobyl meltdown.
Arrest of longtime Canadian fugitive stuns Puerto Rico
Conor Vincent D’Monte, who went by Johnny Williams in Puerto Rico, was allegedly a leader of a violent gang sought by Canadian authorities on charges including first-degree murder. He had been on the run for more than a decade before being arrested.
Gas prices top $2 per litre as Russian invasion sends crude oil surging
The price of gasoline has topped $2 a litre in British Columbia as Canadians continue to see eye-popping numbers at the pump this week, spurred upward by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Trudeau to visit allies in Europe to discuss Ukraine, will meet with the Queen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Europe next week for a series of meetings with other world leaders as the Russian attacks in Ukraine continue, and he will have an audience with the Queen. Trudeau will be making stops in the United Kingdom, Latvia, Germany and Poland, he announced on Friday, to meet with partners and allies.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to skyrocket even higher this weekend
Record-breaking gas prices in Ontario are expected to see yet another major increase this weekend.
-
Trudeau joins Ukrainian-Canadian community at Etobicoke church
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau applauded the courage of Ukrainians as he met with members of the Ukrainian-Canadian community at an Etobicoke church on Friday.
-
Running out of smartphone storage? Here's how to get more
Here are some practical tips on how to free up your phone's storage.
Calgary
-
Calgary robbery, sexual assault suspect has struck again, police warn
Calgary police are again appealing for help as they investigate a series of robberies and sexual assaults, saying it's believed the suspect has since targeted two more businesses.
-
Early Alberta election? Kenney says maybe, if 'the confidence of the legislature' is lost
Albertans are scheduled to go to the polls on May 29, 2023 but this week Premier Jason Kenney left the door open for an earlier vote.
-
Alberta pledges $10M in Ukraine support, money will help buy defensive equipment
Alberta is sending an additional $10 million for humanitarian aid and defensive military equipment in Ukraine, Premier Jason Kenney announced Friday.
Montreal
-
Missing toddler of Quebec homicide victim found in Ontario; man arrested
A missing 18-month-old child from Quebec was found safe in Hagar, Ont., a small town near Sudbury, with two adults -- his mother and another person that was not identified. A Quebec man was arrested.
-
'I have a room': Quebecers rush to host Ukrainian refugees, whenever they arrive
Quebec has seen a flood of people wanting to help Ukrainian refugees, including many locals ready to host them, posting offers on Facebook or making calls. What's missing -- so far -- is the refugees, who won't be able to even apply for a visa for another two weeks.
-
Family doctors warn private medicine is becoming a 'trend' in Quebec
Family doctors in Quebec are warning that the health ministry's latest attempt to legislate how primary care is delivered will only help drive more general practitioners out of the public system and into private health care.
Edmonton
-
Kenney condemned for calling Edmonton academic 'deranged' and an 'NDP law professor'
An Edmonton law professor is threatening to sue Alberta's premier over an attack that he considers 'a violent call to arms' against him, while several politicians and academics condemn the post.
-
Province to fund 2 new Edmonton Catholic schools, Edmonton Public pitch turned down
Alberta’s 2022 provincial budget will fund the construction of two new Catholic schools in the Edmonton area, but there is no funding to build new Edmonton Public schools.
-
Early Alberta election? Kenney says maybe, if 'the confidence of the legislature' is lost
Albertans are scheduled to go to the polls on May 29, 2023 but this week Premier Jason Kenney left the door open for an earlier vote.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police find missing Quebec child east of Sudbury, one arrest made
The search for a missing Quebec toddler ended safely Thursday night at a northern Ontario motel as police took one man into custody.
-
North Bay auto shop incident being investigated
North Bay Police officers and fire crews were called to an auto shop on Cassells Street Friday afternoon.
-
Ontario puts $2.5 million toward Sudbury recovery services
Sudbury's Monarch Recovery Services is receiving $2.5 million in provincial funding to help expand its addiction recovery services.
London
-
COVID-19 vaccine beliefs leads to custody battle for London, Ont. family
A London, Ont. father plans to appeal a decision made in family court that was made because of his beliefs about the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Byron is out of the woods, but defoliating caterpillars threaten more London neighbourhoods
City hall is poised to double down on aerial spraying this year to combat the outbreak of caterpillars plaguing several London parks and green spaces.
-
State of emergency lifted in Lambton County
The County of Lambton has terminated its State of Emergency in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
'Courage and determination': Winnipeg conductor details how his wife and mother-in-law fled Ukraine for safety.
The current conductor of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra is sharing details about how his wife and mother-in-law were able to flee Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
-
RCMP seize luggage with $600K in cash at Winnipeg airport; Ontario man arrested
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have arrested an Ontario man at the Winnipeg airport after he was found to have a suitcase and carry-on bag filled with more than $600,000 in cash.
-
Techie teen from Winnipeg being remembered for cancer research efforts
A Winnipeg teenager who made headlines for his efforts in assisting cancer research has died.
Ottawa
-
Family of Ottawa hit-and-run victim pleads for information leading to arrest
A trip to get Valentine's for her classmates with a friend last month turned tragic for 13-year-old Serene Summers who remains in hospital after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene.
-
Gatineau woman returns to Ukraine to aid in war against Russia
Virginia Dronova, 39, tells CTV News Ottawa she returned to Ukraine five days before the invasion.
-
Gas prices could hit $1.80 a litre in Ottawa this weekend
Gas prices topped $1.70 a litre in Ottawa for the first time ever, and experts warn they will hit $1.80 a litre by the end of the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon declares 'snow event' as 15 cm of accumulation expected
Saskatoon could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Friday evening.
-
A Saskatoon woman started a charity to help Ukrainian kids. Now she's collecting military gear for the war effort
A Saskatoon group that was started to help kids in Ukraine is now collecting items such as night-vision goggles.
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse membership calls on board to resign
The voting membership of Lighthouse Supported Living in Saskatoon is calling for its board to step down.
Vancouver
-
Survey shows 1-in-3 Canadians get investment advice on social media regularly
Roughly one-third of Canadians say they use social media to get investment information at least once a week, and nearly one-in-five have either purchased or considered purchasing an investment they learned about on social media, according to a new survey.
-
Lower Mainland likely facing colder-than-average spring, Environment Canada forecasts
B.C.'s Lower Mainland could be in for a colder-and-average spring thanks to a lingering La Nina weather pattern, according to the latest seasonal outlook from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Illegal drug dispensary posing as tattoo studio shut down after allegedly selling to teen: RCMP
An illegal drug dispensary in Burnaby, B.C., was shut down by the RCMP after a teen was allegedly able to make a purchase at the store.
Regina
-
Acute care operating at highest capacity levels ever: Sask. Health Authority
The province's acute care system is operating at its "highest capacity levels ever," according to Saskatchewan Health Authority slides presented at Thursday’s physicians' town hall.
-
Regina hotel reinstating cancelled Grey Cup reservations following backlash
A Regina hotel that cancelled reservations for some guests planning to attend Grey Cup weekend said it is now reinstating the initial bookings.
-
Poilievre promises to repeal bills C-69, C-48 in bid to encourage pipeline development
Conservative leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre is promising that he’d repeal two Liberal government bills if he becomes prime minister, in a bid to encourage Canadian pipeline development.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Island Health sees 4th day with no COVID-19 deaths: Health Ministry
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Island Health region Friday, as 13 deaths were confirmed elsewhere in B.C.
-
Vandalism at Russian church may be hate crime: Victoria police
Victoria police are investigating a possible hate crime after vandals targeted a Russian church in B.C.'s capital.
-
Victoria police warn of another downtown convoy protest, organizers call it 'largest' yet
Organizers with the group We Unify Canada say the protest at the B.C. legislature this weekend will be the "largest pro-democracy rally in the history of Victoria."