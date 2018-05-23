

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's 10,700 unionized teachers are going to the polls again next week to elect a president after the first round of electronic voting Wednesday night did not produce a winner.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union says to become president, a candidate must win with a majority of votes.

It says a run-off vote will be held May 31 between two candidates, Grant Frost and Paul Wozney.

Incumbent Liette Doucet, who was vying for a second two-year term as president, did not make the cut.

Two other members from the first ballot, Cherie Abriel and Shawn Hanifan, have also been dropped from the slate.

The union says 70 per cent of its membership participated in the vote.