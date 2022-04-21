Nova Scotia taxi driver leaves $1.68 million to local hospital in his will
It was no surprise that beloved Antigonish, N.S., taxi driver John MacLellan gave what money he had to the local hospital in his will, family friend Margie Zinck said.
"But we were very surprised by the amount," Zinck said, reached by phone Wednesday at her home in Antigonish, in the province's northeast.
MacLellan, who went by Johnny, left $1.68 million to St. Martha's Regional Hospital, marking the largest single donation in its history.
He spent 63 years as a taxi driver in Antigonish before retiring at 89 after a stroke. MacLellan was always frugal, Zinck said, adding that she believes he made some of his money in the stock market.
"He always kept saying he'd leave a lot of money to the hospital; he was always saying that," Zinck said, adding that she never imagined how much money he would give.
MacLellan died in 2018 at age 96, and he gifted $1.68 million to the hospital in increments spread over several months. The hospital received the final payment from MacLellan's estate in June 2021. The generous gift was only made public earlier this month, however, when the St. Martha's Hospital Foundation released a video tribute to MacLellan.
Foundation chair Meghan MacGillivray-Case said her group didn't realize the true size of the donation until it received the last payment.
"We are so very grateful to John MacLellan," she said in an interview Wednesday. "It's just so impactful to the community here."
Zinck said she met MacLellan when she was 13 years old. He worked most of his career for Zinck Taxi, the company owned by the father of her husband, Donald Zinck. She said MacLellan drove her and a few classmates to school before there was a bus route.
"He was very kind and he always talked to us," she said. "He'd find out everything about everybody. He'd find out where you came from and who your parents are."
Zinck said it was well known that MacLellan loved being a taxi driver and took pride in doing the job well. "I think he knew most of the history of Antigonish and people's problems."
Residents in the community knew they could call him for a ride, she said, even if they were without money. He would often help his riders bring in groceries and offer a hand in whatever way he could, she added.
MacLellan joined Zinck Taxi in 1946, and for years after it got rid of its uniform for drivers, he stood out among his colleagues because he continued to wear the company-issued blue driving cap and personalized belt.
"He was more like family," Zinck said of MacLellan. "And I think Donny, my husband, always thought of him more like a father figure."
Zinck says the pair, who went by Donny and Johnny, remained close friends throughout their lives. She and her husband found out about the generous donation before Donny died in January.
"I'm sure my husband is smiling down because he really wanted to make sure Johnny got recognized for this."
The $1.68 million has been put into an endowment fund that will be used to purchase new hospital equipment and for medical training. The palliative care unit where MacLellan spent a short period of time before his death has been named the John MacLellan Palliative Care Unit.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin orders Russian forces not to storm Ukraine holdout in Mariupol, instead claims victory
Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to claim victory in the strategic port of Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to storm the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war's iconic battleground.
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
Queen Elizabeth II privately celebrates 96th birthday
Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 96th birthday privately on Thursday, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state.
Canadians working remotely struggle to disconnect from their jobs, report says
A new report has found that 28 per cent of Canadians are experiencing challenges disconnecting from their jobs after regular work hours, a trend experts at LifeWorks say is continuing to impact employees' mental health.
U.S. Justice Department to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
The U.S. Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes and trains and in travel hubs, officials said.
Is the new normal too expensive? Inflation creating affordability concerns
With Canada's annual inflation at its highest point in over 30 years, experts say Canadians can anticipate everything from filling up your car to eating at a restaurant with friends to cost more than what it used to, warning that prices will likely not decrease for some time.
Canada needs a stronger COVID-19 detection system, experts say
Experts say Canada needs to develop a robust system to detect COVID-19 activity in the absence of wide-scale PCR testing. Since the onset of the Omicron variant, provinces and territories have scaled back access to gold-standard PCR testing, citing the lack of capacity to keep up with demand and the need to free up health-care resources.
Sask. First Nation's initial search of former residential school site reveals 14 'possible burials'
A Saskatchewan First Nation discovered 14 "possible burials" on the site of a former residential school, as part of its first of three ground penetrating radar searches.
PM tight-lipped on any details surrounding sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government are remaining tight-lipped about Canada sending heavy artillery to Ukraine, citing 'operational security.'
Toronto
-
Ontario man who had identity stolen told to pay $10,000 for loan he didn't take out
A Markham, Ont. man who had his identity stolen said he was shocked he was told he would have to repay a $10,000 loan he didn't take out.
-
No injuries reported after plane crashes near Buttonville Airport
No injuries were reported after a small plane crashed near Buttonville Municipal Airport in Markham Wednesday evening.
-
23-year-old man arrested after random stabbing at Toronto subway station
A 23-year-old man has been arrested after another man was stabbed on a subway platform in Toronto on Tuesday night.
Calgary
-
Calgary man says he's owed $25K in unpaid wages by software company
Kyle Harrington just wants to get paid for the work he did for months last year.
-
Chaos, confusion continues for Sunwing passengers after data security breach
Canadians stranded in sun destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America due to a data security breach affecting Sunwing Airlines Inc. say the situation on the ground is still one of chaos and confusion.
-
Digging out after Tuesday's record Calgary snow
Springtime in Calgary: The city's outdoor plant life was beginning to come to life as temperatures rose and the days got longer. Not many people were ready for another blast of winter, and then April 19 happened.
Montreal
-
Montrealer who died in Haiti plane crash lost son last Christmas
A Montrealer is among the five victims of a deadly plane crash in Haiti, according to Quebec Liberal MNA Paule Robitaille.
-
Quebec public health to provide COVID-19 update amid rising hospitalizations, new flu season
For the first time since the Easter long weekend, Quebec's interim National Director of Public Health, Dr. Luc Boileau, is expected to provide an update on the current COVID-19 situation in the province.
-
Son charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death of his father, 75, in Montreal apartment
A 28-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday in the stabbing death of his father in Montreal's Sainte-Marie neighbourhood.
Edmonton
-
Alberta BA.2 infections 'may be at a plateau,' but wastewater levels close to BA.1 peak in Edmonton: Copping
Last week, the province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.
-
Deadly McNally attack 'begs the question' if officers should be back in schools: police assoc.
A move to pull uniformed police officers out of Edmonton Public Schools should be reconsidered following the deadly attack on a 16-year-old student, the leader of the police association argues.
-
Alberta house leader Jason Nixon accused of trying to intimidate opponent in chamber
Alberta government house leader Jason Nixon is facing accusations of intimidation following a fiery exchange in the house that saw him lob a swear word toward the Speaker.
Northern Ontario
-
New poster exhibit highlights Sudbury’s rainbow hospital
It’s another step in The Sudbury Writer’s Guild Painted Voices project with 24 posters now on display highlighting the history and opinions on the city’s rainbow hospital.
-
Province gives nearly $1M to North Bay and area organizations
The provincial government is giving 11 North Bay and area organizations a combined total of just more than $920,000 to help them offset the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
As she retires, Sudbury barber has fond memories of her 41 years in business
A Sudbury woman who has worked at the President Barber Shop at a hotel in downtown Sudbury for the past 41 years is retiring.
London
-
Middlesex OPP investigating historical sexual assault
A 70-year-old Dutton man is charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and police believe there may be more victims.
-
Bylaw to shield Londoners from unexpectedly seeing graphic anti-abortion flyers faces pushback
An envelope and warning label may soon be required for any images of a fetus delivered door to-door in London.
-
Emotional victim impact statements heard at sentencing hearing
The friends of murder victim Dereck Szaflarski, 27, of London let the court know how much they miss him through their words today.
Winnipeg
-
St. Boniface Hospital emergency room is 'at and over capacity', Doctors Manitoba says
Manitoba's health care system continues to struggle as stressors such as staff shortages and COVID-19 cases strain staff.
-
Manitoba announces second attempt to overhaul the education system
The Manitoba Government outlined broad strokes Wednesday of its second attempt to overhaul the education system.
-
Significant precipitation expected this weekend in Manitoba; flooding possible in hardest hit areas
Overland flooding could happen in the coming days as significant precipitation could be arriving this weekend.
Ottawa
-
Empty downtown Ottawa buses could move to the suburbs
The pandemic has changed downtown Ottawa forever, leaving dozens of buildings and buses empty. Now one city councillor wants to move those buses to the suburbs.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa extends sewer and water line warranty program for five more years
The city of Ottawa will continue to offer warranty coverage for sewer and water lines through a third party, but is making some changes to address concerns from residents and councillors.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich appears in court seeking new bail conditions
One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest will need to clear a legal hurdle before she can seek changes to her bail conditions.
Saskatoon
-
'We do feel the pressure': Search continues for missing 5-year-old Sask. boy
A desperate search is underway after a child went missing on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
Saskatoon man found dead with several cables tied around his neck: pathologist
A forensic pathologist testified at a murder trial that a Saskatoon man died of ligature strangulation.
-
Sask. First Nation's initial search of former residential school site reveals 14 'possible burials'
A Saskatchewan First Nation discovered 14 "possible burials" on the site of a former residential school, as part of its first of three ground penetrating radar searches.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s COVID long haulers: Some paying for treatment, all looking for answers
Some British Columbians who were among the first to become infected with a mysterious global virus that didn’t yet have a name are marking two years of lingering symptoms.
-
No happy hour, cheaper cuts of meat: How B.C. restaurants are handling sky-high inflation
With pandemic-restrictions lifted, B.C. restaurants were hoping for a boost to their bottom line. Now, sky-high inflation rates are presenting a new set of challenges.
-
Hidden ownership may let oligarchs escape sanctions: MP
As Russia's unrelenting war on Ukraine continues, a B.C. Member of Parliament questions whether real estate ownership rules allow Canada to fully sanction Russian oligarchs, and she is pointing to a sprawling property in her riding as an example.
Regina
-
Sask. First Nation's initial search of former residential school site reveals 14 'possible burials'
A Saskatchewan First Nation discovered 14 "possible burials" on the site of a former residential school, as part of its first of three ground penetrating radar searches.
-
Stolen vehicle colliding with house leads to one arrest
One Regina household had quite the wake-up call Wednesday morning when a vehicle crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Grey Street.
-
'We do feel the pressure': Search continues for missing 5-year-old Sask. boy
A desperate search is underway after a child went missing on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria arson investigation underway after gas poured into home while family of 5 slept
Police and firefighters are investigating after a family of five, including three children, narrowly escaped an arson attack on their Victoria home overnight.
-
Saanich doctor says radical solutions needed for Vancouver Island's doctor shortage
A Saanich, B.C., doctor who is planning to retire and sell his family practice says the province needs to take a more radical approach to finding solutions to help resolve a growing shortage of family physicians in B.C.’s capital region.
-
Registration for Go By Bike Week opens in Victoria, prizes worth $20K this year
Formerly known as "Bike to Work Week," the initiative encourages people of all ages to ride their bikes as much as possible during that week, whether it’s for work, school, exercise, or just for fun.