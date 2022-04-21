Nova Scotia taxi driver leaves $1.68 million to local hospital in his will

MacLellan spent 63 years as a taxi driver in Antigonish before retiring at 89 after a stroke. He was always frugal, Zinck said, adding that she believes he made some of his money in the stock market. (SOURCE: YouTube: St. Martha's Regional Hospital Foundation NS) MacLellan spent 63 years as a taxi driver in Antigonish before retiring at 89 after a stroke. He was always frugal, Zinck said, adding that she believes he made some of his money in the stock market. (SOURCE: YouTube: St. Martha's Regional Hospital Foundation NS)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Queen Elizabeth II privately celebrates 96th birthday

Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 96th birthday privately on Thursday, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state.

Canada needs a stronger COVID-19 detection system, experts say

Experts say Canada needs to develop a robust system to detect COVID-19 activity in the absence of wide-scale PCR testing. Since the onset of the Omicron variant, provinces and territories have scaled back access to gold-standard PCR testing, citing the lack of capacity to keep up with demand and the need to free up health-care resources.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island