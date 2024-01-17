ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Nova Scotia to meet 2026 targets for daycare under federal funding deal: officials

    Officials with the Nova Scotia Department of Education and Early Childhood Development appear before a legislature committee in Halifax on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. Shown from left are executive director Pam Aucoin, deputy minister Elwin LeRoux and executive director Tracey Crowell. The officials say the province is on track to meet a target of 9,500 new daycare spaces by March 2026 under a funding agreement with the federal government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette Officials with the Nova Scotia Department of Education and Early Childhood Development appear before a legislature committee in Halifax on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. Shown from left are executive director Pam Aucoin, deputy minister Elwin LeRoux and executive director Tracey Crowell. The officials say the province is on track to meet a target of 9,500 new daycare spaces by March 2026 under a funding agreement with the federal government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette
    Share
    HALIFAX -

    Nova Scotia Education Department officials say the province is on track to meet a target of 9,500 new daycare spaces by March 2026 under an agreement with the federal government.

    However, the officials wouldn't say whether the target would be enough to meet the needs of the province's growing population during an appearance today before a legislature committee.

    Deputy minister Elwin LeRoux says the $605-million daycare agreement was based on the province's population when the deal was signed in July 2021.

    LeRoux, however, says the department knows it needs to do more to meet demand.

    He says just over 3,800 new spaces, or 40 per cent of the overall target, have been created so far.

    LeRoux told the committee he is confident the department will reach the daycare space target and fulfil its pledge to ensure that those spaces cost an average of $10 a day by the 2026 deadline.

    Between Oct. 1, 2022 and Oct. 1 2023, Nova Scotia's population increased by 30,750 people, or almost three per cent -- the third fastest year-over-year growth since 1951.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News