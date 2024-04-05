Nova Scotian actor makes big-screen debut in locally-shot film

A new locally-shot film features a Halifax actor, who is making their big-screen debut.

Nova Scotian actor, Riley Reign, is one of the lead stars in “Hailey Rose,” a comically tragic, yet heart-warming tale.

The film is a big break for Reign, who happens to be the only Maritimer in the lead cast.

“I definitely felt like, ‘OK, I got to show up and I got to really do my best because I’m working with people who are very seasoned professionals,’” said Reign in an interview with CTV's Katie Kelly on Friday.

The filming of "Hailey Rose” took place in different parts of Nova Scotia, including Chester and Hubbards. The film also had a Maritime crew behind it, which Reign says really shows.

“I think there's a lot of true Nova Scotian charm.”

Reign plays one of the lead roles in the movie as Hailey’s partner, Syd.

Directing the film is fellow Nova Scotian, Sandi Somers.

“She's also a queer woman, so I think coming back and writing about queerness in small towns and like coming home as an adult when you're out and living your truth and what that dynamic is like,” said Reign.

“So I think there's like a lot of truth in it that comes from that like real honest place.”

The front cover of the movie "Hailey Rose" which is in theatres now. Inclusivity also shines throughout the movie, with it being seen in many different forms.

“There was multiple disabilities represented, which was nice, and also gender spectrum represented as well,” said Reign.

The film starts when Hailey gets a frantic call from her sister to return home from out west for her mother’s funeral.

“She gets back to Nova Scotia and her mother is still alive, so it's all a ruse. There's some family drama,” said Reign.

“They're kind of often the voice of a reason, I think because they’re outside the family dynamic, they’re kind of coming in and being like, ‘This is how every family operates,’” said Reign.

"Hailey Rose" is now available in select Cineplex theatres across the country now, including the Parklane theatre in Halifax.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.