While students and teachers in Nova Scotia were taking a break for Monday’s Heritage Day, the war of words continued between the government and Nova Scotia Teachers Union over the Glaze report.

The union is crying foul that government is asking principals to send information to parents over the long weekend.

“It's being done over a weekend before a strike vote and we wonder if there's some type of attempt to influence,” said Nova Scotia Teachers Union president Liette Doucet.

In a statement to CTV News Monday, Department of Education spokesperson Heather Fairbairn said, “There have been questions, as well as misinformation circulating, and we are using existing channels of information sharing to provide clarity."

Nova Scotia teachers will take a strike vote on Tuesday.

Halifax parent Candice Rideout is worried that students will once again be caught in the middle of the information crossfire. She was upset when her son came home Friday with a union flyer in his school folder.

“There's a lot of them that they're already using. Social media is a good one. Everyone has Facebook, Twitter nowadays and they also advertise on radio and TV,” Rideout said.

The union says members are not supposed to send information to parents through schools.

“We're not opposed to change, what we're looking for is supports for our students,” Doucet said.

The government information that's being sent to parents highlights some of the reforms that are meant to do just that, including moving more than 100 teaching support specialists into classrooms four days a week, and allowing teachers and principals to choose their own learning materials.

The union says it's opposed to those moves, too.

“We don't know what the plan is. The government doesn't seem to have a plan as to how these recommendations will work,” said Doucet.

The strike vote will take place for all of Tuesday, with voting closing at 8 p.m. The union says the results will not be made public until the full union executive has met and decided on a course of action.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Sarah Ritchie.