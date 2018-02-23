

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia Teachers Union president Liette Doucet will meet with Premier Stephen McNeil on Monday to discuss why teachers voted overwhelming in favour an illegal strike or other job action.

In a memo obtained by CTV News from the union to its members, the union said, "As we move into the final days before the spring sitting of the House of Assembly, it is essential that this weekend be a ‘local political action weekend.’"

The union is asking its members to distribute pamphlets over the weekend through door-to-door visits of information pickets.

"Members are encouraged to open conversations with teachers and retired teachers who are members of the Liberal Party,” the memo reads. “Communicating NSTU concerns with the Glaze report and its negative impact on public education may be an effective conduit to Minister Churchill and Premier McNeil."

Education Minister Zach Churchill has repeatedly said government still plans to go ahead with recommendations from the Glaze report, which includes dissolving the province's seven school boards and moving principals and vice-principals out of the union.

On Friday, Doucette said the union is wanting to "talk not walk," but wouldn’t comment on whether everything in the Glaze report is off the table.

“I'm not going to comment on any specifically, any of the 11 specifically, but what I will say is that we want them to explain to us how this change will impact the students,” Doucette said. “We need to know what the plan is to implement each change.”

Doucette said right now, the intention is for the union and government to work together and make positive changes.

The Department of Education did not respond to CTV News’s calls for comment on Friday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.