Oh deer! Unexpected houseguest in N.B. leaves mess after smashing window, running through home

A New Brunswick couple got the surprise of a lifetime this week when an unexpected houseguest broke into their home.

Katie and Ray O'Donnell of Hampton, N.B., had a deer enter their home after smashing through a window, resulting in the wild animal getting trapped inside.

The following video has language that some may find offensive.

The video appears to show a group effort, and some barricading attempts, in order to get the wild animal out of the home.

Some encouragement from a broom handle was also used as an attempt to sway the deer back outside.

According to the O'Donnells, the deer left quite a mess inside the home before making its departure.

