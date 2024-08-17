ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • One dead after fire in Porters Lake, N.S.

    Halifax Regional Fire
    Share

    One person is dead after a fire in Porters Lake, N.S., said a media representative for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services.

    Halifax Fire Services responded to the fire on Myra Road at 10 p.m. Friday.

    The fire is under investigation, but Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services said there is no word on the cause of the fire and no indication of anything suspicious at this time.

    Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services was unable to comment on any further damage caused by the fire.

    or more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News