One dead after fire in Porters Lake, N.S.

One person is dead after a fire in Porters Lake, N.S., said a media representative for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services.

Halifax Fire Services responded to the fire on Myra Road at 10 p.m. Friday.

The fire is under investigation, but Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services said there is no word on the cause of the fire and no indication of anything suspicious at this time.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services was unable to comment on any further damage caused by the fire.

