One person dead, two injured after two-vehicle collision in Atholville, N.B.

HALIFAX -

New Brunswick police say a 23-year-old woman originally from the Campbellton, N.B., area has died after a two-vehicle collision late Saturday night in Atholville, N.B.

"Campbellton RCMP responded to a head-on collision between a car and an SUV on Chemin Val d'Amour," Northeast District RCMP said in a news release. "The driver of the car died at the scene as a result of her injuries. A passenger in the car, as well as the driver of the SUV, suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics."

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman's cause of death.