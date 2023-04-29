'Only in Newfoundland': Dildo, N.L., man captures phallic iceberg in Conception Bay

A Dildo, N.L., man's photo of a phallic iceberg in Newfoundland's Conception Bay is getting laughs across the globe.

Ken Pretty says he could tell from the shore that the stately iceberg drifting off the coast of Harbour Grace, N.L., on Thursday had a distinctive anatomical quality.

But he said that it wasn't until he flew his drone out for a closer look that he realized just how lifelike the berg's features really were.

Pretty's pictures of the iceberg -- which has since been named the "dickie berg" -- have now been shared more than 5,300 times and attracted news coverage in Australia.

He acknowledged in an interview that the iceberg's location in Conception Bay, along with his hometown's name, make the situation even funnier, adding: "Only in Newfoundland."

Pretty says people have been asking him to make "dickie berg" t-shirts and to sell prints of his now-famous photo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2023.