Ontario man wanted on sex assault, bestiality charges arrested in New Brunswick

Photo courtesy: RCMP Photo courtesy: RCMP

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift

The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

  • First cold weather alert of the season issued

    The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued its first Cold Weather Alert of the year. The Alert will come into effect just after midnight as wind chill values plunge to -23 C by midday Friday.

    (Source: Bryan Desjarlais)

  • Fatal crash in south London

    One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in south London Wednesday night. Police were called to the scene on Bostwick Road around 7:20 p.m. and say there were five people injured in total and all five were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening.

  • WATCH: Willie predicts an early spring

    Wiarton Willie has predicted an early spring! The groundhog in South Bruce Peninsula didn't see his shadow at 8:07 a.m. on Thursday morning, meaning spring is on the way.

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island