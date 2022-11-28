Opening days delayed for Canada's largest and most lucrative lobster fisheries

Crew members load pots and buoys in Port Medway, N.S., on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) Crew members load pots and buoys in Port Medway, N.S., on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island