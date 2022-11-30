Operation Caliper: Two men, three women arrested in connection with Saint John drug-trafficking investigation
Five additional people have been arrested in relation to Operation Caliper, a six-week drug trafficking investigation by the Saint John Police Force.
According to police, search warrants were executed by the Integrated Enforcement Unit (I.E.U.) at an address in the city's north end on Tuesday and the following items were seized:
- a loaded handgun
- a loaded shotgun
- a cross bow
- $14,285.00 in Canadian currency
- a large quantity of substances believed to be fentanyl, cocaine, crystal meth, hydromorphone, methamphetamine pills, and perocet pills with an approximate street value of $80,000.00
- approximately 118,000 contraband cigarettes with an approximate street value of $20,000.00
During the search, police say two men and three women were arrested for several drug and weapon related offenses.
The two men and a 70-year-old woman were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
The other two women, ages 30 and 65, were released on an undertaking to appear in court on Feb. 7, 2023.
So far this month, the investigation has led to a total of seven arrests in relation to drug trafficking within the province.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | 'Not looking for a fight' but nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act, PM Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
New census data shows how commuting dropped during pandemic, labour force aging
Statistics Canada says there were 2.8 million fewer commuters in 2021 than in 2016, as the pandemic drove a shift toward remote work.
Snow day: Dozens of schools closed in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Wednesday following winter storm
In the wake of southern B.C.’s first major snowstorm of the season, more than 100 schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are keeping their doors closed Wednesday.
Canada's long-range forecast anticipates a 'two-faced' winter
Despite warm and mild temperatures stretching on throughout most of the fall season, the wrath of winter may be coming soon, experts say. But frigid temperatures aren’t expected to last.
Ontario wasted millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses after overestimating booster demand, auditor report finds
Ontario's auditor general says the province wasted 38 per cent of COVID-19 vaccine doses between February and June because it overestimated demand for boosters.
Global 4-day week pilot was a huge success, organizers say
The verdict is in: A four-day work week is good for business. After six months, most of the 33 companies and 903 workers trialling the schedule, with no reduction in pay, are unlikely ever to go back to a standard working week, according to the organizers of the global pilot program.
Royal aide steps down after racist comments: Buckingham Palace
A member of the Royal Family's household has left her role after making 'unacceptable and deeply regrettable' comments about race and nationality to a woman at a grand reception at Buckingham Palace, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Canadian military plane intercepted by Chinese jets 'numerous' times in recent weeks
Chinese military jets conducted several intercepts of a Royal Canadian Air Force patrol plane as it flew surveillance sorties from Japan as part of an international effort to enforce sanctions against North Korea, the Department of National Defence confirmed Tuesday.
Canada has most educated workforce in G7, according to StatCan
Slightly over 57 per cent of workers aged 25 to 64 have a college or university credential in Canada, making it the most highly educated workforce of G7 countries, according to Statistics Canada's 2021 census data.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police charge 107 people in massive Ontario child exploitation investigation
A massive Ontario-wide investigation into child exploitation has led to more than 100 people being charged, police announced on Wednesday.
-
Mystery shoppers sent to Ontario casinos made away with over $35K despite no proof of winnings
Mystery shoppers sent to four Ontario casinos to assess money-laundering practices were able to make away with a number of cheques totalling over $35,000 despite limited play and no proof of winnings, Wednesday’s auditor general report finds.
-
Ontario wasted millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses after overestimating booster demand, auditor report finds
Ontario's auditor general says the province wasted 38 per cent of COVID-19 vaccine doses between February and June because it overestimated demand for boosters.
Calgary
-
Confirmed sighting of missing Calgary senior not dressed for cold
As temperatures continue to drop, Calgary police need your help to find a missing senior, fast.
-
NEW
NEW | 'Not looking for a fight' but nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act, PM Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
-
Former premier Jason Kenney resigns from Alberta legislature
Thousands asked for it while he was leader and now Jason Kenney has done it, announcing his resignation as a member of the Alberta legislature on social media Tuesday.
Montreal
-
300k Quebec kids eligible for English school, 76 per cent attend: StatCan
New census data from Statistics Canada shows that nearly one million Canadian children have the constitutional right to education in an official minority language. The census found that 304,000 children in Quebec have the right to attend regular English public schools and that 593,000 children outside the province have the right to attend regular French public schools.
-
14% of Quebec workers use English more than French on the job, 21% in Montreal
New data from Statistics Canada shows 14 per cent of Quebec workers use English as a primary language on the job. In Montreal, that proportion grows to 21 per cent. The data comes from the 2021 census released Wednesday morning. Last year, French-English bilingualism at work was common in Quebec, with 27.8 per cent of workers reporting that they used both languages regularly in the workplace.
-
Man in his 20s found dead with bullet wounds in Dorval
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man's body was found shot dead in a residential area in Dorval Tuesday night. Around 11 p.m., a citizen called 911 after discovering the victim's body near the Mimosa Avenue and Carson Street intersection.
Edmonton
-
Earthquakes rattle northern Alberta, no initial reports of damage: federal agency
At least two earthquakes were reported in northern Alberta Tuesday evening, with some saying the shakes were felt in Edmonton.
-
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, calls it 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
-
NEW
NEW | 'Not looking for a fight' but nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act, PM Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
Northern Ontario
-
Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario woke up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning after winning Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.
-
Highway 17 reopened after fatal crash between Wawa, White River
Police have reopened Highway 17 in northern Ontario after a series of crashes, including one fatal, Tuesday night.
-
Another northern Ontario mining worker has died on the job, the second this month
Alamos Gold says one person has died following an accident underground at the Young-Davidson mine Tuesday afternoon. It is the second mining fatality in northern Ontario this month.
London
-
Couple who found love after tragedy to be married during Santa Claus parade
An Ailsa Craig-area couple has beat out 30 others in a contest to be married on a parade float during the village’s upcoming Santa Claus Parade. The application of Katie Nigh and Trevor Vanderloo was selected, above all others, based on their personal story.
-
Hundreds of child exploitations charges laid
The results of ‘Project Maverick’ are in — in the month of October, 428 charges were laid against 107 people as it relates to child exploitation.
-
London among cities ranked highest on new environmental scorecard
A new environmental scorecard says Canada's biggest cities have lower scores than most small and medium-sized municipalities, but a closer look at the data reveals some surprises.
Winnipeg
-
One dead following garage fire in Charleswood: WFPS
One person has died following a garage fire in Charleswood on Tuesday night.
-
RCMP arrest four more teens in connection to East St. Paul party
Manitoba RCMP have arrested and charged four more people in connection to a wild party in East St. Paul near the end of October.
-
Late Winnipegger donates largest individual gift ever made to Canadian charity
A local business owner is being hailed as a quiet philanthropist after donating a gift to the Winnipeg Foundation valued at about $500 million, the largest individual gift ever made to a Canadian charity.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | 'Unconscionable,' 'egregious:' Scathing Ottawa LRT inquiry report slams senior city staff, RTG
The construction and maintenance of the Ottawa LRT project was plagued by persistent failures in leadership and saw 'egregious violations of the public trust,' a scathing new report has found.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 10 takeaways from the Ottawa LRT Inquiry final report
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at ten key takeaways from the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry final report released on Wednesday.
-
'Shocking and disturbing:' Ottawa lawyer accused of sexual misconduct
An Ottawa woman is accusing a well-known lawyer of sexual misconduct, saying he offered her legal services in exchange for sexual favours.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon council votes to hike property taxes by 3.93 per cent
Saskatoon city council landed on a 3.93 per cent property tax hike for 2023.
-
James Smith Cree Nation victim's brother believes tragedy 'could have been prevented'
A man who lost his brother and mother in the stabbing massacre on James Smith Cree Nation three months ago says Myles Sanderson, the perpetrator, shouldn’t have been released from prison.
-
Saskatoon police looking for suspects after 15-year-old girl shot
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public’s help tracking down suspects in a shooting that left a 15-year-old girl with non-life-threatening injuries.
Vancouver
-
Snow day: Dozens of schools closed in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Wednesday following winter storm
In the wake of southern B.C.’s first major snowstorm of the season, more than 100 schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are keeping their doors closed Wednesday.
-
Plane exits taxiway as Vancouver airport grapples with snowy conditions
Snowy conditions at the Vancouver airport saw a plane exit the taxiway Tuesday evening, forcing crews to temporarily close a runway.
-
Drivers face frustrating, hours-long commutes as snow hits B.C.'s South Coast
The first major fall snowstorm to hit British Columbia's South Coast paralyzed traffic, cut power to thousands of homes and even affected Vancouver International Airport as a plane skidded off a taxiway.
Regina
-
Federal funding to allow overnight homeless warming shelter to open overnight in Regina beginning Dec. 1
With funding from the federal government, the hours of operation for Awasiw – The Warming Place in Regina will be extended overnight beginning on Dec. 1.
-
Post Grey Cup travel made for 'incredibly busy' day at Regina airport
The day after Grey Cup was an “incredibly busy” time for air travel through Regina’s airport.
-
NEW
NEW | 'Not looking for a fight' but nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act, PM Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island school closures: Several districts declare snow day due to icy roads, power outages
Dozens of schools across Vancouver Island are closed Wednesday after a major snowstorm played havoc with traffic and cut power to thousands of homes in the region.
-
Thousands without power on Vancouver Island after snow and windstorms
BC Hydro is working on repairs Wednesday after thousands of residents on Vancouver Island lost power during a winter storm.
-
No injuries reported after truck slams into Victoria apartment
Traffic was being rerouted in Victoria's Fernwood neighbourhood Wednesday morning after a pickup truck slammed into a three-storey apartment building.