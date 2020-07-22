HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Manoir de la Vallée over – 52 days after it started.

The outbreak at the long-term care facility started when there were four positive cases linked to a previous travel-related case in the region.

The outbreak affected 16 residents – two of whom died – and seven staff. The two deaths are the only COVID-19 related deaths in New Brunswick.

"Though this outbreak is over, outbreaks are a stark reminder that this virus is still present in New Brunswick and we need to be cautious," said Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health. “We need to maintain physical distancing, practise good hygiene and support each other as we work our way through this pandemic together."

New Brunswick Public Health said in a news release that "it has been 28 days, which is the equivalent of two COVID-19 incubation periods, since the last case at the facility was confirmed.

All staff and residents of the facility were recently re-tested to confirm the end of the outbreak, which has been declared over by Dr. Mariane Pâquet, the regional medical officer of health.

"Our condolences go out to the families that have lost loved ones," said Muecke. "I acknowledge the hard work of the staff at the Manoir de la Vallée and of all our partners, including the Extra Mural Program which led the clinical support to residents."

In other news, there are no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The number of confirmed cases 170 and two people have recovered since Tuesday, bringing the total recovered to 165. There remains three active cases.

As of Wednesday, public health staff have conducted 49,718 tests.