Over 400,000 Maritimers still without power in Fiona's wake

Strong winds and heavy rainfall from Fiona have left nearly 500,000 Maritimers without power, as of 9 p.m. Saturday.

The powerful post-tropical storm, which saw wind gusts as high as 141 km/h in Sydney and estimates of more than 200 millimetres of rain, continues to make its way through the Atlantic region Saturday afternoon.

NOVA SCOTIA

As of 9 p.m., 303,171 customers are without power in Nova Scotia. More than half of those outages are being reported in central Nova Scotia. Cape Breton Island is experiencing more than 65,000 outages.

The number of customers experiencing power outages in the province is on the decline after Nova Scotia Power reported more than 400,000 customers in the dark at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Nova Scotia Power says crews started restorations in the western region of the province overnight once wind speeds dropped below 80 km/h.

The utility company says its first priority is keeping customers and crews safe.

“We are seeing significant damage as Fiona moves across the province and it’s important to remember it isn’t over yet. Our crews will be restoring power as quickly as possible, once it is safe to do so," said the president and CEO of NS Power, Peter Gregg.

Over 800 crew members, including power line technicians, forestry technicians and damage assessors, have been dispatched across the province, with hundreds more – like engineers, dispatchers and customer service representatives – working behind the scenes.

In an update at 2:30, Gregg said crews remain busy throughout the province, despite weather conditions still impeding their abilities.

"In many areas, weather conditions are still too dangerous for crews to get up in our bucket trucks. With winds of over 80 km/h, it isn't safe for them to be up there, but I want to assure you that they're still busy," said Gregg. "We have lots of crews removing wires from cars and roads and responding to 911 calls, and we continue to assess the damage and do everything we can to be ready to go when the winds drop and allow our crews to safely get up there."

Gregg said as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, crews had already restored power to more than 60,000 customers.

NEW BRUNSWICK

As of 9 p.m., 29,671 customers in New Brunswick are currently without power.

In an interview with CTV Atlantic, a N.B. Power representative noted that estimated restoration times are currently extending into Sunday evening.

“Outages continue to be reported as the weather system makes its way through New Brunswick, so we’re expecting more outages throughout the day,” the rep said, adding that while crews are active in each district, the southeast of the province is the hardest hit.

According to N.B. Power, more than 79,000 customers in the province have lost power since storm conditions began Friday night.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

As of 9 p.m., over 82,000 customers are without power on Prince Edward Island.

In an update from P.E.I.’s EMO on Saturday afternoon, officials noted the recovery response will be in the “multi-millions.”

“In the past 12 hours, our province has experienced historic weather conditions caused by Hurricane Fiona,” Premier Dennis King said. “It’s been, to state the obvious, quite a day. And while we hope the worst is behind us, we know as of yet, the storm is not over.”

While over 95 per cent of Islanders remain without power, storm crews can’t begin restoring service until winds are below 80km/h.

“There is significant damage to public infrastructure across the province and while we haven’t even been able to begin fully assessing the damage caused by Fiona, we know it is devastating,” King said.

Officials say there have been no reports of significant injuries or deaths related to the storm.

Fiona brought winds over 170 km/h and storm surge over two metres to Prince Edward Island, resulting in downed power lines and flooding.

“By early accounts, the devastation looks to be beyond anything we have witnessed before in Prince Edward Island,” King said, adding that the province’s road to recovery will be “weeks or longer.”

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Charlottetown Police tweeted a warning about travelling on the roads, writing, "the amount of people on the roads is absurd."

"If you are out for reasons other than an emergency or getting to your job as an essential worker, you are impeding clean-up and emergency vehicles getting through," they added.