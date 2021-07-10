HALIFAX -- For the fifth day in a row, New Brunswick is reporting no cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

With one new recovery, the active cases dwindle to six. New Brunswick's last case was on Monday, July 5.

VACCINATIONS CLIMB

More than 49.1 per cent of New Brunwickers are now fully vaccinated.

The province says as of Saturday, it has administered 890,757 vaccine doses, 340,583 of which are second doses.

The next stage target date in its reopening plan is August 2, as long as at least 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received two doses.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments if at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

To receive their second dose, residents are asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card, and a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose.

Appointments for people who have not yet received their first dose continue to be available to all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older at regional health authority clinics and through participating pharmacies.

Public Health is also reminding New Brunswickers to keep a copy of their Record of Immunization form as their official proof of vaccination.

CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,336 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,283 people have recovered, and 46 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

One person is currently in hospital with COVID-19.

The number of cases is broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 482 confirmed cases (four active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 298 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 445 confirmed cases (two active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 754 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 185 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 133 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 39 confirmed cases (no active cases)

MOBILE VACCINE CLINICS

New Brunswick has launched a series of mobile clinics for residents who have not yet received their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinics are organized by the Department of Health, which is also working with Extra-Mural/Ambulance New Brunswick and partners from local government and the business community.

Public health says the clinics will provide walk-in service, with no appointment or scheduling required ahead of time

Clinics taking place this weekend and next week are at the following locations:

Bowlarama, 476 Gauvin Rd., Dieppe, on Saturday, July 10 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Kinsmen Club, 141 School St., Fredericton, on Monday, July 12, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Marysville Walk-in Clinic, 231 Canada St., Fredericton on Tuesday, July 13, between noon and 6 p.m.

Kiwanis Community Centre, 47 Legion St., Hillsborough, Tuesday, July 13, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

River Valley Civic Centre, 11 School St., Perth-Andover, Thursday, July 15, between noon and 6 p.m.

Dorchester Veterans Community Hall, 4955 Main St., Dorchester, Thursday, July 15, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tobique Lions Community Centre, 61 Everett Ln., Plaster Rock, Friday, July 16, between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Salisbury Baptist Church, 3128 Main St., Salisbury, Friday, July 16, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

People attending a mobile vaccination clinic are asked to bring their Medicare card, a record of vaccination if receiving their second dose and a signed consent form. The mobile clinics will be administering the Moderna vaccine, according to public health.

YELLOW LEVEL REMINDER

All of New Brunswick remains under the Yellow level of recovery under the province’s order.