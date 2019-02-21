

CTV Atlantic





There were no injuries but a fire has destroyed a long-standing family-owned business in Norton, N.B.

The Hall Brothers Enterprises tractor dealership went up in flames Thursday morning.

Investigators have concluded it was not arson.

The call came in just before 5 a.m. when smoke began billowing from the building.

“This is our worst one we've had,” said Norton Fire Chief Bill Palmer.

The family-run farming equipment business is set to celebrate its 70th anniversary and has been passed down to Russell Hall, the third generation to own the operation. He knew the damage was extensive when he arrived at the scene.

“This is not good, we are in trouble,” he recalls saying.

Neighbours also couldn't believe what they were seeing.

“My mom called me at like ten to five this morning and got me out of bed,” said neighbor Rhonda Smith. “She said you better come out, she said we might need to be evacuated, Halls is on fire.”

The entire village is in shock.

“It's a very devastating loss,” said Norton Mayor Julie Booth. “The Ball brothers have been in Norton before I was ever born.”

About 50 firefighters from five departments tried to put the fire out. No one was inside the building at the time.

“At that point, we had four other departments: Sussex, Hampton, Millstream and Belleisle to assist us,” Palmer said.

Palmer says all that could be saved in the fire were a few tractors, snow blowers and side by sides. The rest was completely destroyed.

There are 15 employees who work out of the Kubota tractor dealership and they were still on the job Thursday, moving into what will be their temporary office.

The company plans to rebuild.

“Our building across the road here, it’s not the same size and doesn’t have all the same stuff that the building that burnt would have, but we are going to run out of that building.”

Hall says the most important thing is that no one was injured. He hopes insurance will cover the damage which could be in the millions.

“It's as good as it can be,” Hall said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Many in the community are relieved to know the family legacy will continue.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.