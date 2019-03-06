

People in Oxford, N.S., are breathing a sigh of relief after a fire caused minimal damage to Canada’s largest wild blueberry plant.

The fire started in a fryer at Oxford Frozen Foods around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Employees evacuated the building before fire crews arrived.

It took firefighters about two hours to contain the blaze.

No one was injured.

Officials say the fire was contained to the ductwork and there is no damage to the building itself.

“If there would have been a lot more extensive damage in that new building, this time of year, it would have put 300 or 400 people, minimum, out of work,” said Oxford Deputy Fire Chief Ken Hickman.

Oxford Frozen Foods is the world’s largest supplier of frozen wild blueberries and Canada’s largest processor of frozen carrot products.