P.E.I. government, Charlottetown City Hall joins TikTok ban

The Prince Edward Island government is banning TikTok on government connected mobile devices following similar decisions this week from the federal government and other provinces.

In a statement, the P.E.I. government calls the decision a “proactive measure.”

“Banning TikTok on government connected devices does not impact the ability for TikTok to operate on P.E.I., and while government continues to encourage all Islanders to consider best practices regarding mobile applications and data sharing, the decision for the public to utilize the application remains a personal choice,” said the statement issued late Wednesday afternoon.

The City of Charlottetown said it would also ban TikTok from municipal devices on Wednesday, so long as the provincial government did so first.

In Nova Scotia, TikTok was banned from provincial government devices on Tuesday.

Ottawa announced a TikTok ban on federal government devices on Monday.

"The decision to remove and block TikTok from government mobile devices is being taken as a precaution, particularly given concerns about the legal regime that governs the information collected from mobile devices, and is in line with the approach of our international partners," said Mona Fortier, president of the Treasury Board, in a statement.

Most provinces have banned TikTok on government devices since.

No ban has been ordered by the provincial government in New Brunswick.

“Right now we are connecting with the Government of Canada to better understand their analysis,” said a statement Wednesday from Alycia Bartlett, director of communications for New Brunswick’s Finance and Treasury Board.

Within other Maritime municipal offices, officials in Fredericton and Moncton, N.B., said they’re monitoring the situation. Requests for comment from municipal officials in Saint John, N.B., Halifax, and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality were not returned on Wednesday.

In a statement, a TikTok spokesperson called the Canadian government's ban "curious," adding Ottawa didn’t contact the company directly with any concerns.

Canada’s move to ban TikTok from government devices is in line with recent orders within in the United States and European Union.