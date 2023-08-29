P.E.I. hospital suffers first COVID-19 outbreak since restrictions fully relaxed

A discarded face mask is shown on a street next to a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, May 17, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes) A discarded face mask is shown on a street next to a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, May 17, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island