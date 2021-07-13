HALIFAX -- The Prince Edward Island government has released a summary of the province's economy during the 2020 pandemic year.

The annual statistical review shows that while the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on various sectors of the economy, there were some successes.

Among the positives -- labour income increased by one-point-nine per cent and farm cash receipts hit an all-time high of 604.7-million dollars.

Finance Minister Darlene Compton says Island businesses have worked hard to adapt to change and uncertainty.