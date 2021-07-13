Advertisement
P.E.I. looks into effects on economy during the 2020 pandemic year
Beachgoers pause for photos at the Greenwich peninsula portion of Prince Edward Island National Park in Greenwich, Prince Edward Island on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
HALIFAX -- The Prince Edward Island government has released a summary of the province's economy during the 2020 pandemic year.
The annual statistical review shows that while the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on various sectors of the economy, there were some successes.
Among the positives -- labour income increased by one-point-nine per cent and farm cash receipts hit an all-time high of 604.7-million dollars.
Finance Minister Darlene Compton says Island businesses have worked hard to adapt to change and uncertainty.