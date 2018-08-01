

CTV Atlantic





A 29-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted someone and then barricaded himself inside his Prince Edward Island home.

Kings District RCMP received a complaint of an assault on Paquet Avenue in Souris, P.E.I. around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

As police officers were investigating the complaint, they say the suspect barricaded himself inside his home.

They managed to arrest the man later Tuesday evening with help from the RCMP negotiation team and police dog service.

The man is due in court Wednesday to face charges of assault causing bodily harm and unlawful confinement.

Police say he also had an outstanding warrant for arrest on another unrelated matter.