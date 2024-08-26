P.E.I. offers annual workshop for new hunters

Prince Edward Island is offering its annual provincial hunting workshop for new hunters on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The hunting workshop teaches participants about firearm safety, conservation, hunting regulations and enforcement, map and compass use and waterfowl hunting. Participants who complete the workshop, along with the online Hunter Safety course, receive hunting certification and a Wildlife Conservation license for Prince Edward Island.

The workshop is hosted by the Forests, Fish and Wildlife, in partnership with Delta Waterfowl, Ducks Unlimited, Wildlife Conservation Fund and The Charlottetown Trap & Skeet Club.

Participants must pre-register for the workshop, which will accept up to 90 students.

Prince Edward Island passed changes to the Wildlife Conservation Act in the spring that will allow hunting in the province on Sundays. Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers said the new Sunday hunting rules brings the province in line with other provinces and territories that allow Sunday hunting.

“Duck and goose populations are healthy, thanks in part to decades of conservation efforts from hunters,” Myers said. “There is no greater advocate for sustainability than those who spend time enjoying our natural resources.”

