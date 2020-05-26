HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island completed its first weekend in “phase two” of its Renew P.E.I. Together plan.

Phase two, which began on Friday, included the opening of retail businesses and select indoor services, including hairdressers, barbers, pet grooming, retail outlets, greenhouses and nurseries, extermination and pest control, car washes, bottle depots, cleaning and restoration services.

Phase two will also see the reopening of non-contact indoor recreational activities and additional non-urgent health-care services, including registered massage therapists, acupuncturists, acupressurists and emergency dental care services.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said, as the province works to ease restrictions surrounding COVID-19, Islanders must stay vigilant and still adhere to basic health measurements.

“As we continue to move through relaxing some of these restrictions, it’s important that we don’t forget some of the basics,” said Morrison. “Physical-distancing, good handwashing, avoiding touching our faces … these pieces are extremely important, perhaps even more so as we relax our restrictions.”

P.E.I. to ease restrictions at long-term care homes

Prince Edward Island’s chief of nursing, Marion Dowling, said the province plans to amend restrictions at long-term care homes, as the number of new positive COVID-19 cases continues to remain at zero.

“Initially, I can share that we will be starting looking at designated visitors having scheduled visits and outdoors if possible,” said Dowling.

Dowling said more details for the restriction changes for long-term care homes will be provided in P.E.I.’s next COVID-19 update on Thursday at 11 a.m.

P.E.I. reports no new cases for 28th consecutive day

Prince Edward Island reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. All 27 of the province's confirmed cases have recovered from the virus.

This marks P.E.I.'s 28th consecutive day with no new cases, with the last positive case reported on April 28.

The island has received 376 negative COVID-19 tests since Friday.

The individuals with confirmed cases on the island range in age from 20 to 79. Of the 27 positive cases, 11 are women, and 16 are men.

All confirmed cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I. were connected to travel.