P.E.I. reports 175 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, 814 active cases

Prince Edward Island is reporting 175 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, with 41 recoveries and 814 active cases. Public health says there has been an average of 106 new cases per day over the last seven days.

The new cases are still under investigation and contact tracing is underway.

“As COVID-19 continues to circulate in our province, it is very important that any gatherings held in celebration of New Year’s Eve are kept as small as possible,” said Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s chief public health officer.

“Keeping personal gatherings as small as possible is a key component of limiting and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in P.E.I.”

There are three people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, none of whom are in intensive care. There are five people in hospital for other reasons who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health PEI drop-in clinics will operate as follows over the weekend:

Borden-Carleton (20 Dickie Road) – closed on Saturday, Jan.1, open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2

Summerside (Slemon Park) – closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, closed on Sunday, Jan. 2

Charlottetown (64 Park Street) - closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, open on Sunday, Jan. 2 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Public health is urging all Islanders to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Wednesday, public health says 95.4 per cent of eligible Island residents age 12 years and over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 92.2 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses, and 41.9 per cent of children age five to 11 years have received their first dose. Over 18,000 people have received their third dose of COVID-19 booster.

“Individuals should book their booster appointment for six months after their last dose. Getting a booster is an important layer of protection against serious illness related to the Omicron variant,” read a news release from public health.