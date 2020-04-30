HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The total number of cases on the island remains at 27, with 24 now considered recovered.

"We've had one case in the last two weeks and a total of six cases in the month of April," said P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison during a news conference on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the province reported its first new case of COVID-19 in 13 days.

“Our approach to testing will continue to evolve as the situation evolves,” said Morrison. “Testing at the bridge began Tuesday for long-haul truckers who reside on Prince Edward Island. It would be challenging for many of these long-haul truckers to get to swabbing clinics in Charlottetown or Summerside, and sometimes they are not in P.E.I. for too long.”

The province received 120 negative test results on Wednesday. P.E.I. has now tested 2,953 people, with 2,898 negative results and 28 test results pending.

Morrison also answered questions about the need to bring temporary foreign workers onto the island.

“Temporary foreign workers are considered essential workers to make sure our food supply chain is not interrupted and this is essential for Prince Edward Island,” said Morrison. “We’ve developed a proactive approach to make sure temporary foreign workers are able to self-isolate, and they are taken directly to a facility. They are housed in individual rooms, and there is close monitoring by a nurse during their stay in self-isolation, and they would all have a negative test prior to going to their employers."

The new case is related to international travel and is a man in his 50s from Kings County, who is self-isolating at home and doing well.

Morrison revealed on Wednesday that the man had flown into the Halifax airport and then drove across the Confederation Bridge, where he was flagged and told to self-isolate.

"This is an important reminder that the virus has not gone away, and that as we talk about easing up measures, we are not without risk," said Morrison.

All confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island have been connected to travel.

The newest case is the first case to be identified in Kings County. Eighteen of the cases are located in Queens County, with the other eight in Prince County.

The individuals with positive cases on the island range in age from 20 to 79. Of the 27 confirmed cases, 11 are women, and 16 are men.

Previous to Tuesday's new case, the last positive case reported by Prince Edward Island was on April 15. That case involved a man in his 30s in Queens County, who had travelled internationally. Prior to that, the last new cases were reported on April 8.

This is a developing story, more to come.