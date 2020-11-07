HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

According to a news release from the province released Friday afternoon, the individuals are both men, one in his 20s and one in his 50s, who recently travelled outside the Atlantic Bubble.

Prince Edward Island’s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, says both men are self-isolating at home with very mild symptoms and contact tracing is underway.

The province says on Nov. 1, one of the men travelled from Montreal to Charlottetown on Air Canada flight AC8356.

Morrison says she has been in contact with the airline and out of an abundance of caution, all passengers who travelled on the flight should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

If any passengers do develop symptoms, they should visit a Drop-in Testing Clinic to be tested.

In the news release, it also reads there is no evidence of community spread in Prince Edward Island, and the risk of transmission remains low.

P.E.I. has had 66 positive COVID-19 cases in total, all of which have been travel related.