The RCMP says poor weather and road conditions contributed to a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a young woman in Pleasant Valley, P.E.I.

Police and emergency crews responded to the scene on Route 2 around 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Police say a car collided with a commercial transport truck.

A 23-year-old woman from Souris, P.E.I. was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the roadway was covered in snow and slush at the time, and weather and road conditions are considered to be contributing factors.