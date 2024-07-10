P.E.I. woman facing drug trafficking charges after drugs seized: Charlottetown police

A 39-year-old woman from Rock Barra, P.E.I., is face drug trafficking charges after police say they found drugs in her possession.

Charlottetown Police Service pulled a vehicle over on Capital Drive around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

While speaking with the driver, police say they officer saw drugs in plain view, resulting in an arrest.

According to police, officers seized:

89 grams of suspected cocaine

24 hydromorphone tablets

27 hydromorph contin tablets

78 methamphetamine tablets

a cellphone

an iPad tablet

other drug paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The woman has been charged with four counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

