ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • P.E.I. woman facing drug trafficking charges after drugs seized: Charlottetown police

    Charlottetown Police Services
    Share

    A 39-year-old woman from Rock Barra, P.E.I., is face drug trafficking charges after police say they found drugs in her possession.

    Charlottetown Police Service pulled a vehicle over on Capital Drive around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

    While speaking with the driver, police say they officer saw drugs in plain view, resulting in an arrest.

    According to police, officers seized:

    •  89 grams of suspected cocaine
    •  24 hydromorphone tablets
    •  27 hydromorph contin tablets
    •  78 methamphetamine tablets
    •  a cellphone
    •  an iPad tablet
    •  other drug paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

    The woman has been charged with four counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

    She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News