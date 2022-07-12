Paddling preparations: Dartmouth lake gears up to host world championships

It's been 13 years since the world's top paddlers gathered on Lake Banook in Dartmouth and as prepartions get underway, organizers of Canoe ’22 say they are eager for a reunion.

"The 2022 Canoe Sprint and Para Canoe World Championships are an opportunity to see the world of paddling right in our own backyard. We are going to have probably about 1,000 paddlers on Lake Banook," says organizer Tim Risseco.

Local athletes are excited to have a world-class competition close to home.

18-year-old kayaker Molly Rusinak-Short was only five in 2009, but she has memories of the event. In fact, she says the excitement around the lake lit a competitive fire inside her that still burns.

"I think its super cool to see how folks from around the world paddle. Plus, I’ll get to interact with them. I’m even excited just to see how they warm up,"says Rusinak-Short.

Organizers say plans are underway to make the event an unforgettable experience for spectators as well.

"There is going to be a gigantic party on Prince Albert Road and we’re going to have a festival with lots of great food local drink and vendors," says Rissesco.

Construction crews are working hard at the site to ensure the facility is as accessible as possible.

Rissesco says for the first time, teams are fully integrated - meaning all para and the canoe teams will be competing during the same competition.

Athletes will stay in a temporary athlete’s village set up near the finish line in Henry Findlay Park. Some playground equipment had to be removed from the area, but will be re-installed when the competition is over.

"We’re building an accessible site here which is no easy task because this is a natural race course is probably the best of its kind in the world," says Rissesco.

Athletes are said to be arriving as early as next week.

The events begin Aug. 2 with an opening ceremony, with competitions running August 3-7.

Admission to the event will be free, and the public is encouraged to watch the races by standing on the shores of Lake Banook, or in the new stands on Silver’s Hill.