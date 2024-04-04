Pandemic-era population patterns on P.E.I. show signs of pulling back

Over the last six months, more people have moved from Prince Edward Island to other provinces than have moved from other provinces to P.E.I.

Most of that out migration was to the other Atlantic provinces and Alberta. Four hundred more islanders left P.E.I. for Alberta in the last year than vice versa. That’s the biggest Island exodus in a decade, around the time the oil bubble burst in 2015.

It’s due to a number of factors, according to University of PEI Economist George Jia, but one of the biggest is cost of living.

“[Charlottetown’s] basically on par with Edmonton, and consider that they pay much lower taxes and have more jobs there,” said Jia.

Since the pandemic, cost of living has normalized across the country, but wages have not. That makes places like Alberta, with lower taxes and higher pay, even more appealing to young workers. Particularly in high-demand skilled trades.

Another factor is housing. Calgary increased rental stock by 6 per cent over the last year, Charlottetown only 1.5 per cent. High housing costs are forcing some islanders out of the market.

“Our, really, cost of living advantage is really disappearing, because, remember, at one point we had the highest inflation rate out of all of the provinces,” said Jia.

Despite that, many young people say they want to keep living here.

“I would like to stay on PEI,” said Carson Grigg.

“I really enjoy being here. I don’t want to leave,” said Willow Reis. “It will be more difficult to find a job, with what I want to do.”

Some are concerned it won’t be possible.

“In my program there’s few places to actually go once you’re out,” said Brady MacKenzie.

Some others have deliberately chosen fields, like computer programming, with more flexibility.

“I will probably be working remote, so I kinda have opportunities,” said Nicholas Studzinski.

Overall population is still rising, 3.7 per cent, made up for by new immigrants from outside the country.

However, the feds are clamping down on international students to get population under control and the province is cutting visa sponsorships by a quarter.

There could be an upside to temporary population growth decline, relieving pressure on the health-care system and housing market.