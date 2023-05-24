Parks Canada position on Sable Island has staff overwhelmed with resumes

A Parks Canada position on Sable Island is generating a lot of interest.

“There's been a lot of comments on social media and a lot of emails from people asking about the position, like I said I don’t know the exact numbers, but I’ve been told there's been strong interest in the position,” says Jason Surette, Sable Island National Park operations manager.

Surette says after a story aired on CTV News last week about the position of operations coordinator, Parks Canada staff has been sifting through all the resumes that have come in.

It’s a job opportunity that is both unique and rare.

“I think the idea of working in such a beautiful location with the horses, the seals, the wind, the waves, it garners a lot of attention,” said Surette

Surette says the previous person in the position held the job for four years, before moving to another role with Parks Canada.

According to Parks Canada, the successful candidate will be paid about $63,000 to more than $77,000 a year and the job carries a lot of responsibilities.

“It’s a pivotal role for our park. This position would be immersed in resource conservation, visitor experience, research and external relations. It involved eight weeks on the island, eight weeks on the mainland and no two days are alike,” said Surette

Sable Island sits about 300 kilometers southeast of Halifax. A place some have visited, and very few have worked.

Surette says he knows it’s going to be hard to find the right person, but that doesn't mean they're not out there.

“There's going to be a lot of on the job training, and we're excited about this opportunity and hopefully we're going to find that perfect person,” he said.

The deadline to apply for the position is May 28.

