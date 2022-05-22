Parts of New Brunswick under tornado watch Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for various regions in New Brunswick on Sunday.

The following New Brunswick areas are being advised atmospheric conditions could lead to severe thunderstorms producing tornadoes:

Woodstock

Carleton County

Fredericton

Southern York County

Stanley

Doaktown

Blackville area

Officials add strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain are also possible for the areas.

There are also severe thunderstorm watches throughout the province, and warnings for Kent County, Kouchigouguac National Park, and the Stanley, Doaktown, and Blackville areas.

Residents are reminded to be prepared for severe weather and to take cover immediately if any threatening weather rolls in.