HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Brunswick, but the province's chief medical officer of health has a request for passengers on a WestJet flight that flew from Toronto to Moncton last week.

Dr. Jennifer Russell said one of the passengers on the flight was a woman from Prince Edward Island who had travelled in Spain and is confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

WestJet Flight 3456 left Toronto at 8:35 a.m. on March 16 and arrived in Moncton at 12:05 p.m.

“All passengers on that flight are being asked to self-isolate,” Russell said at a news conference in Fredericton on Monday afternoon.​

As of Monday, there were 17 presumptive and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

This is a developing story. More to come.