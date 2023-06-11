Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck in Halifax

Police say a pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Halifax on Saturday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision at the intersection of Dunbrack Street and Ruth Goldbloom Road around 11:15 p.m.

Police say they discovered a 25-year-old man at the scene who had been struck by a vehicle.

They say the driver was a 54-year-old woman.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lane of Dunbrack Street was closed at Ruth Goldbloom Road while police investigated. It has since reopened.

Police say their investigation is still in the early stages.

They ask anyone with information about the collision to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

