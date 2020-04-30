HALIFAX -- A 21-year-old Pictou County man is facing numerous charges after a fire in downtown New Glasgow, N.S. early Thursday morning.

Police say at 12:30 a.m. they were alerted to a fire at a multi-unit apartment complex on Forbes St.

New Glasgow Regional Police say they arrested a 21-year-old Pictou County man a few hours after the fire started.

The suspect is facing numerous charges, including arson, assault, uttering threats, possession of a controlled substance and injuring or endangering animals.

The Canadian Red Cross is helping at least a dozen tenants who have been displaced. Officials say, while no tenants were injured, several pets died in the blaze.

The building sustained extensive damage.

Local fire departments remain on scene Thursday morning as the investigation continues.

New Glasgow Regional Police are asking anyone with informatiom about the incident to contact them.