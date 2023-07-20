Plans for overdose prevention site in Charlottetown moving forward, despite community push back
Workers were drilling at the Park Street emergency homeless shelter in Charlottetown on Thursday.
The site needs an environmental assessment before work could begin on an overdose prevention site at the location.
That was at the centre of a contentious meeting Wednesday night, where the audience yelled at presenters and argued with each other.
Much of the vitriol was directed at Housing Minister Rob Lantz. He was shoved by an angry man while speaking with some of the attendees.
Charlottetown Police are investigating what they’re calling a “disturbance” during the meeting. No charges have been laid so far.
Needles are scattered around a parking lot between the shelter and a nearby neighbourhood. Officials say a safe injection site at the location would actually reduce that.
“When we asked people, ‘have you used substances in a public space in the last six months?’ one hundred per cent of people said, ‘yes, I have,’ all 55 people,” said Shawn Martin, harm reduction coordinator. “We know public substance use is a challenge, and we know that an overdose prevention site will reduce public substance use.”
Officials say the site will save lives and is the best way to help addicts, though some in the crowd challenged them on that point.
More than 200 people came out, leaving standing room only. Most were there to express their opposition to the proposed plan.
“I’m opposed to harm reduction, as it’s been presented,” said Vaughn Davies, local resident. “I believe we should have a proper treatment centre built.”
Some came in support of the site, others came to listen, but the mood in the room was one of anger and frustration.
“I think tonight was an important part of the process to consult with the public, and we did characterise it as an information sessions,” said Mark McLane, Prince Edward Island’s Health Minister. “I think it’s important that we have the conversation about what an OPS site it, and maybe why it’s necessary on P.E.I.”
The site requires a special variance from the city to operate, which the city has not granted yet, but it doesn’t seem as though the province is currently looking at any alternative site.
No one CTV News spoke to feels any better about the situation after the meeting last night, either for or against.
However, there’s a growing sense of resignation among people living in this neighbourhood that the province has made up its mind, and is going ahead regardless.
