It was a race against the clock on Sunday at the site for the new All Worlds Super Play Park, a space dedicated to the late Rebecca Schofield, who lost her very public battle with cancer at just 18-years-old in February, 2018.

“It leaves me without words,” says Anne Schofield, Rebecca’s mother. “I always say that thank you isn’t a big enough word; someone has to invent a new word to hold all of the emotions and the feelings and gratitude that we feel.”

Construction of the Riverview, N.B. play park was technically in its final day of contract on Sunday, but there’s one glaring problem, the park isn’t finished.

Crews broke ground on Tuesday, tasked with putting together the park in just six days. The project consultants leave on Monday, and with work not quite finished, the official opening of the park could potentially be delayed by three more weeks.

“We were supposed to be finished by five o’clock today, but we may be pushing a little bit later than that,” says project manager Sean Rollo. “It may go in to eight, nine o’clock by the time we get it done, if we get it done.”

The majority of the build was being done by the community, and while hundreds of volunteers showed up to help, it simply was not enough manpower.

“They’re looking for more volunteers, so if anyone’s feeling up to heading over there and doing a few hours of volunteer work,” says Lindsay Mitton, Co-Chair of Moncton’s Ronald McDonald House.

The price tag for the park came in at around $625,000, money raised in full by the community. However, that price tag does not cover labour costs extending past today’s deadline.

“We have a very small contingency but at this point, if people are looking to donate we could certainly use it because we are into the red line of that contingency, and if we run out of funds, then things kind of grind to a halt,” says Anne Schofield, Rebecca’s mother.

“We can continue to fundraise, we can continue to push deadlines, we can continue to do what it takes, this park will get open, it’s just a matter of when,” says Rollo.

But much like how her daughter always did, Anne Schofield says she’s focused on the positives.

“Unfortunately we’re not going to be done on time, but I like to look at how much has been accomplished since Tuesday. How much the community has come together so far, to me the glass is always half full, not half empty,” says Schofield.

She says if Rebecca were here today, she would be so proud of her community.

“She always said that kindness didn’t have to cost anything, and the best acts of kindness is giving of your time. So imagine the hundreds of people that have done acts of kindness this week in her name, they’ve given their time, so they’ve embodied what she wanted,” explains Schofield.

The grand opening of the park was set for June 17th, but may be delayed. But whenever it opens, the Rebecca Schofield All Worlds Super Play Park will have a legacy of kindness, much like its namesake.

