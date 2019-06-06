

It's all hands on deck at what is soon to be the Rebecca Schofield All World Super Play Park.

It’s a tribute to the 18-year-old who passed away last year after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

“I find that every day I get a little bit more emotional,” says Anne Schofield, Rebecca's mother.

Becca was known worldwide for her hashtag #beccatoldmeto, which inspired others to perform acts of kindness.

Volunteers began construction on Tuesday at Frank L. Bowser Elementary School, re-constructing the former wooden park built in 1994.

“The beautiful thing is our teachers have been able to take this real-world situation and bring it into the classroom for learning,” said the school’s principal Jonathan Godbout. “They're doing math around this, they're doing some process and descriptive writing around this.”

It's been hard work with a six-day deadline -- rain or shine.

“Even in the pouring rain, everybody was having a great time,” said volunteer coordinator Angela Rollo.“The kids are coming out cheering and the smiles get even bigger.”

Volunteers are at the park from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., broken up into different shifts. Some have even taken off work to come lend a helping hand.

“When you really think about why you're doing it, it just lifts your spirits,” said project manager Sean Rollo.

They have raised more than $650,000,

Anne Schofield says it would mean the world to Becca to see her legacy lived on.

“She was afraid that she would be forgotten, that she had not lived long enough to have a legacy, she wouldn’t have a purpose,” Anne Schofield says “And you see what’s happening today. Was she ever wrong when she had those fears.”

Organizers say they can't stress enough they need more volunteers to meet their Sunday deadline.

The grand opening of the park is set for June 17.

