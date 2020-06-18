TRURO, N.S. -- A $10,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of a three-year-old boy who went missing in Truro six weeks ago.

Dylan Ehler's parents believe their son might have been abducted after extensive search efforts throughout the town and river turned up empty.

"Please bring him home because I need him," pleaded his father, Jason Ehler. "He's everything."

"We miss him," adds his mother, Ashley Brown. "We love him, he has a happy life here at home and he deserves to be here at home with us, so please bring him home."

The toddler was last seen in his grandmother's yard on Elizabeth Street in Truro on the afternoon of May 6.

She was distracted for a moment, and then Dylan was gone.

She immediately called for help, and within minutes, neighbours and police were scouring the area for the three-year-old.

Later that evening, Dylan's boots were found in two separate areas along the brook and river that runs behind his grandmother's home.

His parents say something just doesn't add up.

"When she yelled for help there were a few neighbours that went directly to the river, so even before the cops showed up in four minutes, they (neighbours) were there, and they were there in a minute or two," Ehler explains. "The times the boots were found were in the nighttime, so who says that somebody didn't throw them in the water?"

An extensive search on land and in the water was launched in the days that followed.

A helicopter, drones and underwater cameras were just some of the technology used.

"There was no signs of him," says Ehler. "No footprints, I don't believe that he went in the water that fast. It's pretty hard to believe."

Police say this is an active missing person's case.

Investigators continue to update the family and follow any leads and tips that come in.

The reward is being funded by a GoFundMe page set up for the family by loved ones.

Along with the $10,000 reward for Dylan's live and safe return, $1,000 will be offered for information that directly leads to his whereabouts.

The reward offer will expire at midnight on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

"We hope that this will get somebody to speak up, to bring him home, to try a little harder to find him cause we want him home," says Brown.