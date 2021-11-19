Police arrest man in relation to murder in Dartmouth last weekend

HALIFAX -

Halifax Regional Police says they have arrested a man in relation to the homicide of Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas in Dartmouth, N.S. last weekend.

The 35-year-old was found dead inside a home on Braeside Court early Saturday.

On Thursday, police said they laid charges of second-degree murder against Tyreece Alexander Whynder-Ewing, 27, and have obtained a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Around 3 p.m. EST police say the accused turned himself into Investigators from the Special Investigation Section and was arrested in Toronto, Ont. with the assistance of the Peel Regional Police

“He is currently in custody in Ontario and will be returned to Nova Scotia to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date,” police wrote in a release

Investigators say they believe it is not a random incident and they are not looking for any other suspects.

At the time of his death, Thomas was facing charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement. Those charges were dismissed at Dartmouth Provincial Court on Tuesday.

Thomas was charged in February 2020 with sexual assault and forcible confinement in connection with an incident that occurred in May 2018. The allegations have not been tested in court. Thomas was scheduled to stand trial next year.

“Our thoughts remain with Alexander’s family and friends on the loss of their loved one,” reads the release.