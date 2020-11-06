HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have cleared the scene after spending several hours investigating reports of shots fired at a residence in Halifax’s north end on Thursday evening.

Shortly before midnight on Nov. 5, police were called to reports of shots fired at a residence in the 3000-block of Albert St. in north end Halifax.

Police say no injuries were reported, and there was no indication of any threat to the public, but were initially asking the public to stay away from the area.

At 4:59 a.m., police reported that they had cleared the scene and completed their investigation.