HALIFAX -- Police have charged a 39-year-old woman from Eastern Passage, N.S., with attempted murder after she allegedly drove a car over a man on Jan. 10 in Westphal.

"The man was travelling in a car with a woman known to him," the RCMP wrote in a news release. "The man was dropped off at a home and he stood behind the car when it backed up. The man was struck by the car and dragged a short distance."

Police say the 36-year-old man suffered serious injuries and a neighbour took him to the hospital.

The RCMP arrested the woman and brought her to the Cole Harbour detachment.

Police have charged Patricia Chenere Downey with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, and a breach of undertaking.

She is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on April 26 at 9:30 a.m.