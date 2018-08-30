Featured
Police charge man in Bedford outdoor pool incident
Halifax police asked for the public's help in identifying this man, who was a suspect in an incident involving inappropriate touching at the outdoor pool in Bedford on July 5. The man was arrested Wednesday and appeared in court on Thursday.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:30PM ADT
Halifax police have charged a Hammonds Plains man with sexual assault and breach of recognizance after an incident at an outdoor pool in Bedford on July 5.
Police say they received a report at approximately 9 p.m. that evening that “a man had inappropriately touched a woman while she was in the children’s pool.”
“Police released photos of the suspect and received several tips from the public that led to identifying the man,” Halifax police said in a news release.
Thanks to publicity and the tips, police arrested 26-year-old Brian James MacDonald of Hammonds Plains without incident on Wednesday afternoon. He appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on Thursday.