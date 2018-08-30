

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police have charged a Hammonds Plains man with sexual assault and breach of recognizance after an incident at an outdoor pool in Bedford on July 5.

Police say they received a report at approximately 9 p.m. that evening that “a man had inappropriately touched a woman while she was in the children’s pool.”

“Police released photos of the suspect and received several tips from the public that led to identifying the man,” Halifax police said in a news release.

Thanks to publicity and the tips, police arrested 26-year-old Brian James MacDonald of Hammonds Plains without incident on Wednesday afternoon. He appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on Thursday.