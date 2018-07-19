

Update: Police say the suspect has been identified.

Police have released a photograph of a suspect in connection with an alleged incident at an outdoor pool in Bedford on July 5.

Shortly after 9 p.m. that day, police say they went to the pool after getting a report that a man had inappropriately touched several women while they were in the children’s pool.

Halifax police say witnesses described the man as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, five-feet-10 inches tall, and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown shaggy hair and a full brown beard that was approximately 1” long. At the time of the incident he was wearing a chain with a cross pendant, black exercise shorts, and a white t-shirt.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man. Anyone with information about this incident can call the police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by a secure website at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or by using the P3 Tips app.