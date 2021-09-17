HALIFAX -- Police in Yarmouth, N.S. have charged three people in connection with a cocaine trafficking investigation.

The Yarmouth/Clare Street Crime Enforcement Unit says on Sept. 16, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Pleasant St. in Yarmouth.

Police say cocaine and cash were seized at the home and two people were arrested without incident.

As the investigation unfolded, a third person was identified as being involved and was arrested after turning themselves in.

Scott Alan Smith Jr., 24, of Yarmouth, has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of breach of probation. He was released on conditions by a Justice of the Peace and will appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Nov. 22.

The other two people, a 45-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both of Yarmouth, have since been released on conditions and will appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Dec. 20.

The 45-year-old man will be charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The 22-year-old woman will be charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say the investigation is continuing.