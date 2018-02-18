

CTV Atlantic





RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating a 37-year-old Moncton man.

According to RCMP, Michael Maurice Tessier was last seen on St. George Street in Moncton, N.B., around 12 p.m. Saturday.

In a statement, police said they would like to speak with Tessier because of concerns for his wellbeing.

RCMP says attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Tessier is described as white, five-foot-ten feet tall weighing 154 pounds. Tessier has blue eyes and shoulder length light brown hair.

Anyone with information on Tessier’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.