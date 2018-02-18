Featured
Police concerned for wellbeing of missing Moncton man
According to RCMP, 37-year-old Michael Maurice Tessier was last seen in Moncton around 12 p.m. Saturday.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, February 18, 2018 7:07PM AST
RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating a 37-year-old Moncton man.
According to RCMP, Michael Maurice Tessier was last seen on St. George Street in Moncton, N.B., around 12 p.m. Saturday.
In a statement, police said they would like to speak with Tessier because of concerns for his wellbeing.
RCMP says attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.
Tessier is described as white, five-foot-ten feet tall weighing 154 pounds. Tessier has blue eyes and shoulder length light brown hair.
Anyone with information on Tessier’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.