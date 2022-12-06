Police dog catches man suspected of breaking into P.E.I. school

The RCMP is crediting a police dog with finding a man suspected of breaking into a Prince Edward Island school.

East Prince RCMP was called to a break-in at Amherst Cove Consolidated School in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., around 1:20 a.m. Monday.

Police say there was some damage to the building.

While officers secured the area, an RCMP Police Dog team searched the building. A 45-year-old man was found inside the school and police say he was arrested without incident.

The man has been charged with:

break and enter

mischief

failure to comply with a probation order

He was released on conditions and is set to appear in Summerside provincial court on Jan. 18, 2023.